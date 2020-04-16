Ram Gopal Varma Offers TikTok Girl A Role In His Next, Later Deletes The Tweet

Ram Gopal Varma is known to launch new actors in Bollywood. Everyone knows how much he pushed Urmila Matondkar after seeing the talent in her.

Now the filmmaker seems to have found a real talent on TikTok and has offered her work in his next film. The TikTok artist who was mimicking RGV in one of her videos caught his attention and he even liked it. The filmmaker later took to Twitter and asked her to mail him details if she’s interested in acting.

“Hey if you are interested in acting, can you mail your details to harishraju0303@gmail.com,”

However, he deleted the tweet later for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, RGV is recently busy sharing jokes about Coronavirus. Recently he posted a quote on Twitter which read as, “The most Negative word of 2020 is POSITIVE”

RGV is known for critically acclaimed films like Satya, Bhoot, Rangeela and many more. However, he has been going through a rough phase of his career right now.

Earlier, Isha Koppikar who is reuniting with RGV in an upcoming untitled web series said that she feels although the filmmaker is going through a bad phase in his career right now, no one can downplay his contribution to Indian cinema for the cult films he once made.

“I have finished shooting a major part of the web show. RGV is the showrunner and presenter of the show. The web series has been directed by four directors and after they finish the shooting of all episodes, they submit their work to RGV. He will look after post-production and hopefully create magic,” Isha told IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!