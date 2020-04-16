EXCLUSIVE! Mukesh Chhabra Reveals How Not Vicky Kaushal But Rajkummar Rao Was The Lead In Masaan

Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi and Richa Chadha starrer Masaan have achieved cult status and rightly so. But did you know, the film that was Vicky Kaushal’s loved debut was supposed to have Rajkummar Rao in his place initially? Bollywood’s leading casting director Mukesh Chhabra in an exclusive chat with Koimoi spilled beans on the same and below is what he exactly has to say.

Mukesh Chhabra said to be Bollywood’s busiest casting director appeared for an exclusive chat with Koimoi where he spoke about the process, how actors should use this period and a few anecdotes that we didn’t know about.

When a fan asked Mukesh about his experience on working with Vicky Kaushal, Mukesh said, “Vicky Kaushal is really sweet. He has done Masaan with me, Manmarziyaan, Sanju. I think he is a great actor and a sincere boy. When we found him, we all believed his sincerity and honesty.”

Further spilling beans on how Rajkummar Rao was the original choice but he could not make it, and how Vicky came on board, he said, “Unfortunately Rajkummar Rao couldn’t do Masaan, because of his date issues. The role fell in Vicky’s lap. He created magic with his talent in Masaan audition, the same in Manmarziyaan audition and also in Sanju audition. It is that magic that takes one ahead.”

Masaan that released back in 2015, has become an audience favourite. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film saw its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival where it was applauded.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!