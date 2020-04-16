Kangana Ranaut's Sis Rangoli Chandel CALLS OUT Twitter Official For Account Suspension, Says "Watch Out... My Sister Is A Huge Star"

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel are known for not mincing words and staring unfiltered truth. Rangoli has always been very verbal about her opinions on Twitter and has raised many valid points.

However, Twitter recently blocked her account over some remarks made about the breach of lockdown and the spread of COVID 19.

In a statement over an action taken, Rangoli said, ” Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided.”

For the unversed, Rangoli’s last tweet was insensitive towards the Muslim community. She tweeted, “Reacting to the same, Rangoli Chandel had tweeted a hate speech that read, “A Jamati died of Corona when police and doctors went to check their families, they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead…. f****k the history they may call us nazi who cares, life is more imp than fake image”.

It was Bollywood director, Farah Khan who reported her account on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!