Director Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday announced that his film, ‘Khatra: Dangerous’, had been cleared by the Censor Board with an ‘A’ certificate.

Taking to Twitter, the director wrote, “Great news! ‘Khatra: Dangerous’ has passed through Censor. It’s India’s first lesbian background film ever since the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377. Will be confirming the release date soon.”

GREAT NEWS ! DANGEROUS: KHATRA has passed through CENSOR ..It’s India’s 1st LESBIAN background film ever since the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377 ..Will be confirming release date soon …Watch Trailer https://t.co/jsnyRRUlIl pic.twitter.com/kODCqkD4UD — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 10, 2022

Ram Gopal Varma also went on to say, “‘Khatra: Dangerous’ starring Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani, as a lesbian love couple passed censor with an ‘A’ certificate and I frankly would have been disappointed if it didn’t get an ‘A’.

Ram Gopal Varma continued, “Lots didn’t expect ‘Khatra: Dangerous’ to pass through Censor because it’s a love story between two women but same-sex relationships have been legitimised when Section 377 was repealed.

“‘Khatra: Dangerous’ will be releasing in both theatres and OTT as soon as the release date is finalised sometime in March. The film is about a crime drama with a lesbian couple.”

