Rakul Preet Singh On 'Chhatriwali': "I'm Really Overwhelmed With The Amazing Response"

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is happy with the response her latest release ‘Chhatriwali’ is getting. She said that through the film, she got a chance to address issues that are usually not talked about.

Essaying the role of a quality control head who goes on a mission to change society and educate young minds, Rakul was praised for her sensitive depiction in the movie.

Rakul Preet Singh said: “I am really overwhelmed with the amazing response ‘Chhatriwali’ has been receiving from the audience. It is an extremely special film for me and I believe for the audience too.”

Rakul Preet Singh added, “With this film, I got the chance to address issues and throw light on aspects that we usually don’t talk about. I loved the way the viewers are receiving the subject. I’m glad our message is well delivered to the audience.”

The film talks about the inhibitions around male contraceptives and safe sex. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, ‘Chhatriwali’ features Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas.

It was released on January 20 on ZEE5.

