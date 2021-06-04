Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media on Thursday to express that she misses being on film sets, at a time when shooting is mostly stopped owing to the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rakul shared a throwback photograph on Instagram where she flaunts her beautiful hair with a smile on her face.

“Can’t wait to get back on set and enjoy good hair day, everyday @im__sal @aliyashaik28 #throwback to normal times,” Rakul Preet Singh wrote on Instagram tagging her makeup artist and hairstylist.

Rakul Preet Singh recently took to social media to talk about pandemic-related stress, anxiety and offered a solution to people battling these problems.

Sharing a photograph of herself performing Yog Nidra, the actress had written: “No! I am not sleeping off. This is how I relax post-workout, with a session of Yog Nidra, as suggested by my wellness expert @munmun.ganeriwal. If the pandemic anxiety is making you sleepless, stressed or if you are recovering post-COVID, she suggests giving Yog Nidra a shot. And I cannot agree more! #everydaypostworkout.”

On the work front, Rakul’s latest release is the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

