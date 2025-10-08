Popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda got into a severe road accident in Himachal Pradesh on September 27, 2025. After battling severe injuries for 11 days under life support, he passed away at the age of 35 on October 8, 2025. Rajvir was renowned for his soulful voice, and he consistently celebrated Punjabi culture through his music. His passing has left fans and fellow artists shocked and heartbroken.

What Happened To Rajvir Jawanda?

Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident on September 27, 2025, in the Baddi area while travelling to Shimla in Solan district. He reportedly lost control of his motorbike before facing the major crash.

The singer-actor was rushed to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he was put on life support under the supervision of the critical care and neurosciences team. Rajvir suffered critical injuries in the head and spinal areas and fought for his life for 11 days. Unfortunately, he took his last breath on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Remembering Rajvir Jawanda’s Best Works

Rajvir began his career in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me. He then quickly gained fame and popularity for his culturally rich songs and energetic tracks. His best works include Surname, Mera Dil, Sardari, Down to Earth, Kangani, and more.

On the other hand, the singer had also tried his hand at acting, appearing in several Punjabi films and winning the hearts of fans. Rajvir was seen in Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Mindo Taseeldarni (2019), and Kaka Ji (2019).

Many may also be unaware that Rajvir Jawanda briefly served as a constable in the Punjab Police before achieving success in the entertainment industry. Hailing from Pona village in Ludhiana’s Jagraon, he took up the role because of his father’s influence. He then left the job to focus on his singing and acting career.

Rajvir’s flourishing career was cut short by the unfortunate incident. May his soul rest in peace!

