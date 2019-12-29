Rajkummar Rao Says 2020 Is Going To Be Exciting For His Fans, Here’s Why

Rajkummar Rao is one of the amazing actors in Bollywood. He is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry who has carved a niche for himself with his talent, potential, and determination. This year the actor had three releases – Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Judegmentall Hai Kya and Made In China.

A lot of expectations were there from Raj this year. While ELKDTAS and Judgementall Hai Kya received a mixed response, Made in China failed to win hearts. But Rajkummar’s performances in all the three films were spectacular.

Considering how 2019 was, in an interview with Indian Express, the Newton actor was asked what are his thoughts on how the year fared for him. Rao said, “Judgementall Hai Kya was for a niche audience, but I don’t do a film for its box office. It has to excite me. Judgementall offered me the opportunity to play something different, and I got a lot of love for that performance.

The actor expressed that he is also very happy to get a chance to play a character like Raghu Mehta in Made In China. Overall, the actor states that the year has been good for him in terms of work.

Just like 2019, in 2020 too, Rajkummar Rao has multiple releases. About the same, the Trapped actor shared, “2020 looks very exciting, starting with Chhalaang with Hansal (Mehta) sir. Then Ludo with Anurag Basu sir, horror-comedy RoohiAfza with Janhvi Kapoor and my first Hollywood film The White Tiger directed by Ramin Bahrani. These are all very different films and characters. Can’t wait for everyone to watch these exciting films.”

Are you excited to see Rajkummar in these interesting films? Tell us which one you are looking forward to, in the comments section below.

