Good Newwz Box Office: 39.34 Crores VS Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 & Other Akshay Kumar 2019 Releases!

Good Newwz Box Office: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been on a roll this year, with back to back movies that have turned out more than successful at the box office. He started the year on a patriotic note with Kesari and went onto treat us with Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and the latest release, Good Newwz.

Good Newwz, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh has opened up to rave reviews and has made good collections at the box office. In its 2-day run so far, the Raj Mehta directorial has added a total of 39.34 crores at the box office. But where does it stand when compared to Akshay Kumar’s other 3 2019 releases? Let’s find out.

Kesari:

Kesari opened amongst the Top 5 highest opening grosser of Akshay Kumar as it garnered 21.06 crores in its kitty. The movie furthermore held its fort on the second day as well with 16.70 crores. The 2-day total of the movie turned out to be 37.76 crores.

Mission Mangal:

The movie revolutionized Indian cinema in many ways, with not one but as many as 5 women coming together in lead – Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kriti Kulhari, alongside Akshay Kumar. The response at the box office remained such that it turned out to be Akki’s all-time highest grosser. Mission Mangal’s two-day collections were 46.44 crores.

Housefull 4:

This multi-starrer project involved comedy of a kind, reincarnation and received mixed responses from the audience as well as critics. However, footfalls at the ticket windows remained favorable throughout, and the first two days were 37.89 crores, which is just inches away from the collections of Kesari.

Now, when Good Newwz is compared to the above-mentioned movies, it has surpassed the 2-day total of both Housefull 4 as well as Kesari. That being great news, only time will tell whether it manages to surpass major box office records and probably emerge as a new-record maker for Akshay Kumar!

