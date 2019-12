Vijay Varma Is Talking About His Character In Ghost Stories & We Can’t Keep Calm!

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the horror anthology Ghost Stories that will air on the OTT streaming giant, Netflix. And now opening up about the genre, Vijay says that he finds horror a new and interesting genre.

Talking about working on “Ghost Stories“, Vijay said, “Horror is a new and interesting genre for me; here you have to completely submit yourself to the part. While it was a different experience, working with this team was like going back home. It’s deeply satisfying to be in the front of the camera.”

“I like that my character is a mystery, so wait for the big reveal till next year,” he added.

Zoya and fellow filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee have come together to create the Netflix anthology, which is all set to premiere from the 1st of January on Netflix. This will also mark the second collaboration between the talented bunch of filmmakers after the success of Lust Stories which to aired on Netflix.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!