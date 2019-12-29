After Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With Imtiaz Ali Yet Again For A Biopic?

Kartik Aaryan is currently hitting headlines for all the right reasons. After the success of Pati Pati Aur Woh, Kartik is on a roll with Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the also Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to the 2009 released, Love Aaj Kal.

And now it is being reported that Kartik will soon be collaborating with Imtiaz Ali yet again. And this time it will be for a biopic! Yes, you read it right! Kartik Aaryan is finally all set to get a biopic under his filmography.

A report by Bollywood Hungama states that Kartik will collaborate with the Jab We Met filmmaker for a biopic on celebrated Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The recent development has been quoted by the entertainment portal as, “Kartik Aaryan has been reportedly approached to play the role of popular Punjabi singer late Amar Singh Chamkila. This would be another collaboration between Kartik and Imtiaz. But, the filmmaker won’t direct it. The film will be produced by Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment and directed by Imtiaz’s brother Sajid Ali who made his directorial debut last year with Avinash Tiwary’s Laila Majnu.”

Meanwhile, for those unversed, Amar Singh Chamkila was a songwriter, musician, and composer, hailing from Punjab. The singer soon became popular with the stage name Chamkila and is regarded as one of the best performers the state has produced to date!

However, as ill fate would have it, Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were brutally assassinated and gunned along with the two members of his band on 8 March 1988. But what shocks us most is that no arrests were made and even after so many years of the brutal murder, the police fail to make any arrests in the case!

