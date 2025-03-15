Rajesh Khanna, fondly known as Kaka, was the undisputed superstar of Indian cinema in the 1970s. With an unmatched streak of consecutive solo hits, his charisma and talent made him one of the biggest sensations Bollywood had ever seen. Fans would line up outside his house, women would marry his photographs, and every film he touched turned gold. However, as the years passed, the magic faded. The 1980s saw his dominance wane, and by the 2000s, he was a relic of a bygone era.

Despite stepping away from the limelight, Khanna remained a subject of public fascination. This made it all the more surprising when reports surfaced that he was considering entering Bigg Boss. Initially dismissing the idea, he later gave it serious thought, reportedly being offered an astronomical ₹3.5 crore per episode. His rumored companion, Anita Advani, recently revealed the conversation that almost led him to make one of the most unexpected career moves in Indian entertainment history.

Rajesh Khanna’s Alleged GF Was Shocked About His Decision To Join Bigg Boss

In an interview with Mid-Day, Anita Advani recalled the time Rajesh Khanna was approached by the Bigg Boss team. The show’s producers were willing to go to great lengths to convince him, even traveling to Delhi for discussions. Despite his initial reluctance, Khanna eventually started considering the offer. What surprised Anita the most was his reasoning.

“One night, he suddenly said, ‘I think if I go to Bigg Boss, I will become a better person.’ I was shocked. I said, ‘What? You and Bigg Boss? No, Kakaji, not at all! You have such an aura and personality; I don’t think you can fit there.’” Anita explained to Khanna how the show functioned, including the household chores participants were expected to do. That’s when she told him, “Waha bartan manjwate hain (They make you wash dishes),” leading to his response, “Mere se bhi manjwayenge? (Will they ask me to do it too?)”

She reassured him that, given his stature, that was unlikely. However, she also mentioned the limited food supply inside the house, to which Rajesh Khanna humorously quipped, “Refugee hain kya? (Are they refugees?)”

While the thought of a legendary figure like Rajesh Khanna sharing space with reality TV contestants seemed absurd to many, the offer itself was real. Journalist Ali Peter John also revealed in a 2012 Rediff article that the Bigg Boss team had approached him to arrange a meeting with the actor. However, at the time, Khanna dismissed the idea outright. Ultimately, Rajesh Khanna never entered the Bigg Boss house, but the fact that he even considered it remains one of the most surprising footnotes in his legendary career.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Chhaava OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where This Vicky Kaushal’s Epic Is Expected To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News