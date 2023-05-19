Rajesh Khanna is among the most famous and talented actors of the yesteryears. The late actor enjoyed a massive fan following and has played some of the most iconic characters in Hindi cinema. The legendary actor married actress Dimple Kapadia and the couple has two children. An old clip of Khanna is now doing the rounds on social media, where he’s talking about his complicated marriage with ex-wife Kapadia in an interview while giving an insightful answer to the journalist. Scroll below to see netizens’ reactions to it!

Rajesh and Dimple’s love story is a tale as old as time in Bollywood. The actress was only 16 years old when she married Khanna, who was double her age at that point in time. The couple parted ways in 1982 but never officially divorced each other till 2012.

An Instagram page named ‘Bollywood Direct’ shared an old clip of Rajesh Khanna talking with ITMB Shows in 1990 about his complicated marriage with Dimple Kapadia and was asked if he would get back with his ex-wife. Responding to the reporter, Khanna said, “Doobara matlab? Pehle kahan alag the? Yeh hai ki alag-alag rehte hai kyunki abhi tak divorce nahi diya hai na usne, wo deti hee nahi hai. Yeh to woh jane kis liye nahi deti hai, pata nahi kis liye.”

Rajesh Khanna continued, “Jab woh ayegi yahan Vancouver mein tab unse ye poochiyega. Woh apko sahi jawab degi. Main to itna hi keh sakta hoon ki nahi diya hai divorce, toh nahi diya. Unki marzi hai. Aur ab kya hai, baat toh dilon ki hai (Come back together as in? We are not divorced; yes we don’t live together, but she is not willing to divorce me for reasons best known to her. If you get to interview her, you must ask her why. It is ultimately her choice. This is a matter of the heart)…”

Watch the video below:

What are your thoughts on Rajesh Khanna talking about his ex-wife Dimple Kapadia in an old interview? Tell us in the space below.

