Raj Kundra’s advocate Prashant Patil issued a statement saying justice delayed is justice denied.

The statement issued by the advocate read, “My client Mr Raj Kundra is a Victim of false prosecution. Years have passed by in anticipation of the trial to begin, but, it looks like, in spite of consistent efforts to expedite the trial court process, the prosecution is more interested in delaying the trial.”

“Without having to complete knowledge of the truth, certain “trigger happy “segments of media pounced on my client and have already pronounced a “verdict” without verifying the facts and truth of the story,” added Raj Kundra’s advocate statement.

The statement further read, “The truth is, considering the entire charge sheet to be true for the sake of arguments, there is absolutely no evidence against my client Mr Raj Kundra.

The fundamental right of my client is getting infringed upon when he is denied his right to face a fair and expeditious trial. We have complete Faith in the Honourable Judiciary, and that is the reason why we have moved an application before the Honourable Court to conduct the Judicial Proceedings on day to day basis. If my client is found guilty of the allegations levied against him, he may be convicted by the Honourable Court. But, if my client is innocent, then he deserves to be acquitted of the fake allegations expeditiously. Justice delayed is Justice denied. Hoping for an expeditious outcome of the matter by following due process of Law.”

