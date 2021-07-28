Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in the alleged p*rnography scandal came as shock for many. His arrest opened a can of worms as new revelations are coming to the fore with each passing day. Now model Zoya Rathore has now some shocking revelations about the alleged p*rn racket.

Kundra was arrested last week by Mumbai Crime Branch in the alleged p*rn racket case. Reportedly, he is the key conspirator in the 11 arrests made by the police as he has lured several women into the racket on the pretext of offering a role in web series.

During a conversation with ABP News, Zoya Rathore revealed that she received an offer from Raj Kundra to star in a p*rn film. His former personal assistant and business associate Umesh Kamat had called her multiple times to ask her to work in adult films for HotShots app.

Before Umesh’s arrest in February, he had persuaded her to act in adult films and asked Zoya to give a ‘nude audition’ via WhatsApp instead of taking the audition at the office. Umesh continued to call her even after she declined the offer. He even offered her Rs 20 thousand per day for her role in adult films.

Zoya Rathore continued to receive calls from Umesh Kamat until his arrest in February this year. She also claimed that a person named Roy, who worked for the HotShots app, also called her regarding the same. According to the model, Roy claimed to UK based and was making n*de web series for HotShots on an international level. He assured her to pay Rs 70, 000 per day if she agrees to work with him.

Even though he claimed to be in the UK but the set-up related to the n*de web series was based in Singapore. She further revealed that she came to know about Umesh Kamat working with Raj Kundra only after the latter was arrested in an alleged p*rnography case. Zoya also has worked with Tash Thakur in a bold show for Newflix app. She also worked with ‘Malikana Haq’ with Yash Thakur in 2020. She claimed that she had no idea about Thakur being associated with Raj Kundra.

Zoya Rathore has previously worked in TV shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Saubhagyavati Bhava, and Fear Files.

