Rahul Dholakia Calls Naseeruddin Shah & Anupam Kher’s Feud ‘Unfortunate’   

Recently, Naseeruddin Shah called Anupam Kher a ‘clown’ in an interview. Immediately after this, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter page to slam Shah for his remarks. He told the Ishqiya actor that there’s Hindustan in his blood and irrespective of his opinions, he respects him as an artist.

Raees director Rahul Dholakia has reacted to this ongoing word of wars going on between Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah. He took to his Twitter page and shared that the feud between them is unfortunate and their art is above all.

Rahul Dholakia tweeted, “#naseeruddinshah is One of the best actors India has ever produced. Period. He has done more for this country in his field than most Indians have done in theirs. That’s not debatable. His opinions and observations may be- but not his character, his integrity !”

He further shared, “Kher Saab is an equally versatile actor and what has transpired between the two is unfortunate. I have had the honour and pleasure to have worked with Both these legendary artists and I can safely say that whatever their politics, their art is above it all”.

Read the tweets below:

Kher Saab is an equally versatile actor and what has transpired between the two is unfortunate. I have had the honor and pleasure to have worked with Both these legendary artists and I can safely say that whatever their politics, their art is above it all. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) January 23, 2020

This whole tiff began when Anupam Kher expressed his support to CAA which the BJP-led government is planning to implement in the country. Just like Naseeruddin Shah, other celebs from Bollywood like Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Vikramaditya Motwane, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and many others are against CAA.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!