The upcoming comedy film, Rahu Ketu, featuring the iconic duo of Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, is already creating a lot of buzz in the industry. Its trailer was recently launched and has received a shout-out from the industry’s big names. From Sanjay Dutt to Amitabh Bachchan, several prominent celebrities have come forward to praise the film, positioning it as one of the most talked-about upcoming releases. Scroll below for the deets.

Fukrey writer Vipul Vig is making his directorial debut with this comedy film. It also features Shalini Pandey and Chunkey Panday in crucial roles. It has been produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Suraj Singh, and Varsha Kukreja under the Zee Studios and BLive Productions. It is described as a folklore-inspired comedy adventure that blends humor, fantasy, and rich elements of Indian culture.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Sanjay Dutt – industry biggies can stop praising Rahu Ketu’s trailer

Rahu Ketu’s trailer perfectly showcases the clueless and innocent charm of Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat’s characters. It also gives us a hint that the film promises plenty of laughs. The audience is already hyped about the movie, and now celebrities are also praising the film’s trailer, showing their support for it ahead of its release.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the Rahu Ketu trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Wishing the very best…,” accompanied by encouraging emojis.

Sanjay Dutt also reposted the film’s trailer on his Instagram story, giving a shout-out to the team. Followed by Fukrey star Ali Fazal, who also shared the trailer on his IG story section and wrote, “Ticket Khareedke Dekhega Main!!!! Bumperrrrrr.” He tagged the actors of the film, including Pulkit Samrat and Shalini Pandey. Television star Rithvikk Dhanjani also shared his excitement about the film by sharing its trailer. Check them out below.

More about the film

The story follows Rahu and Ketu, two clueless yet endearing characters born out of writer Churu Lal’s magical notebook, as they embark on a chaotic quest to reclaim it from the cunning Meenu Taxi. Along the way, they uncover startling truths about their origins, get entangled with a dangerous drug mafia, and eventually take charge of their own destiny. Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu will be released on January 16.

