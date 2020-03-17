Radhika Madan On Actors’ Hesitation To Give Auditions: “I Think It Has To Do With Your Ego”

Radhika Madan is currently basking in the praises for her latest release, Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. However, the journey from television to films was not all roses for Radhika. The actress has opened up about her love for the process of auditions and screen tests and her failure to understand why actors shy away from auditions.

In one of her recent interviews, Radhika said that she fails to understand why actors who get a break in Bollywood later have qualms with the process of giving auditions and screen tests. The Pataakha actress has been quoted saying, “I really don’t understand. I think it has to do with your ego. It also has to do with a little bit of insecurity, like, ‘What if, now that I have reached this position, I don’t crack the audition? What if I am bad at it and they talk about it?’”

Further opening-up at the same interview to Zoom, Radhika says she finds it amusing when directors are surprised at her willingness to test for films. “I love auditioning because I also get the confidence that I can play the character and the producer is aware of what I can do. After Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, there were casting directors who were like, (hesitantly) ‘They want an audition, but do you want to audition?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, of course! Can I come in right now? Send me the script.’ They were like, ‘Okay… Problem pakka nahi hai?’”

Radhika was also a part of the daily soap Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, which aired on Colors TV from 2014 to 2016. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium also features Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film released on the 13th of March 2020.

