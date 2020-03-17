Nothing Can Stop Katy Perry From Marrying Orlando Bloom, Not Even The Coronavirus Pandemic!

Katy Perry is on cloud nine ever since she announced her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with beau Orlando Bloom. She revealed her pregnancy in her recently released ‘Never Worn White’. Katy and Orlando will be tying the knot this year but amid the coronavirus pandemic, execution of their impending wedding in Japan wedding seems a little difficult.

Although a source close to Hollywood Life has revealed that Katy is excited than ever with each passing day and said, “Katy doesn’t want to postpone her wedding, but it’s something that is looking more and more likely by the day,”

The source further added, “It’s unfortunate, but she’s taking it in stride. She’s told friends that they might just do something private at home and then have the big celebration in Japan when this all calms down,”

Orlando earlier confirmed to Times newspaper that the wedding was “happening very soon”. However, he later admitted that there might be some changes in the same keeping in mind the ongoing situation on coronavirus and said, “But I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we’re going to be traveling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable.”

Well, we can’t wait to see Katy wearing WHITE on her D day!

