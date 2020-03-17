From Deepika Padukone To Tara Sutaria – B’Town BOSS Ladies Who Define Fashion On Their Own Terms!

Bollywood actresses have been major go-to idols when it comes to the latest fashion trends. Be it at the red carpet, wedding nights or film promotions, they put their best foot forward at every gala-night. But what exactly runs at the back of their mind? From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani, Hina Khan and here’s what fashion means to these beauties.

Deepika Padukone

During Chhapaak promotions, Deepika Padukone spoke to us about her exclusive fashion choices, and what’s the basic thought behind her dress up. “Fashion is what is dictated to you, but most importantly you have to have fun. As long as it makes you feel confident, I mean you can look at what I’m wearing today and be like ‘Eww, what is she wearing? But I feel great, I feel confident in what I’m wearing and it’s all that matters,” the beauty shared.

So fun it is for DP, you guys!

Hina Khan

Hina remains to be amongst those few Television actresses who has been a major fashion inspiration. Over the past year, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been majorly experimental and fans love that side of hers. “I have to see that I have to be comfortable in what I do. I don’t follow any rule book. I don’t follow trends. I want my fans to see me in different looks and make-up”.

Comfort, first and foremost!

Kiara Advani

Be it her lehenga looks or thigh-high slit dresses, Kiara owns the show and how! She’s been extravagant with each one of her fashion pieces, and we have each and every detailing of it. Talking about what fashion means to her, Kiara had shared, “Fashion means just being yourself. It’s about expressing what you want to express with your clothes. You want to be comfortable or make a statement, just be yourself. Whatever makes you happy, wear that.”

Expressing is indeed vital!

Tara Sutaria

Well, Tara Sutaria’s definition of fashion can be explained in just 3 words – ‘Chic, lots of white and minimal.’ We’ve seen her in the classiest pieces, and she’s made heads turn in some super sultry pieces too. Either way, we’re purely been in awe of her diva choices.

Minimal, but classy!

Katrina Kaif

Well, there’s one actress whom you might not see getting experimental as much, but has always been at the top of her game when it comes to being classy. As revealed by her stylist Tanya Ghavri earlier, the Bharat actress prefers comfort over being a fashionista, and clearly, the actress knows her style really well and it’s all that matters.

Because classy is the new massy!

