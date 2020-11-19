Radhika Apte Expresses Her Grief On The Demise Of Ahalya Co-Star, Soumitra Chatterjee

Radhika Apte recollects her time of working with director-actor Soumitra Chatterjee, yet another huge loss the industry has witnessed this year. The two had shared the screen space in Ahalya back in 2015.

Radhika Apte expressed, “The Indian film industry has lost a legend. I am eternally grateful that I got an opportunity to work alongside Soumitra sir in Ahalya. He was a true gentleman and a very kind soul. To be able to witness his craft as an actor, makes me feel very fortunate.”

Speaking about her collaboration and experience with such an experienced actor, Radhika adds, “We shot for Ahalya back in 2015 and the experience with him was unforgettable. His contributions to the industry have been remarkable and will remain irreplaceable”

Apart from her recent International release with A Call To Spy, Radhika Apte was also seen in Raat Akeli Hai. The actress also made her directorial debut with ‘Sleepealkers’.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte’s Andhadhun recently completed two years. Talking about the same, she said, “‘Andhadhun’ will always be close to my heart. It gave me yet another opportunity to collaborate with likeminded colleagues, who inspire me and help me grow my craft. Working with a director like Sriram Raghavan and co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was a great learning and experience,”

“Andhadhun” won Best Hindi Film award and Ayushmann received the Best Actor Award for his performance in the thriller, at the National Film Awards last year.

