Radhe: Not 1 Or 2, Salman Khan Has As Many As 15 Strict Rules On The Sets!

Salman Khan is all set for the release of Dabangg 3, but fans can’t wait for his Eid 2020 release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai either. That’s why, every little development regarding the film goes viral, and the latest one is leaving us baffled too! Not one or two, Salman Khan and the makers have as many as 15 strict rules on the sets of Radhe!

It is very well known that Salman has some rules that he wants the crew members as well as the core team to follow on his movie sets. During Bharat too, the phone on the sets of the film was not allowed. However, things have gone to another level this time, with the shooting currently taking place at Mehboob Studios, Mumbai.

If recent reports are to now be believed, the Radhe sets have a board with 15 guidelines scribbled over it. From no littering, no photography, no smoking, encouraging a healthy work environment, avoiding inappropriate language, maintaining discipline, no food from outside – there have been multiple legit guidelines that the team has to follow.

Producer Nikhil Namit, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “I and Atul (Agnihotri) have always followed certain rules ever since they collaborated on Bodyguard in 2011. This was followed in the Dabangg franchise as well. This is to have the right atmosphere on the sets of the film and that is why certain guidelines are set. The rules are followed by everyone including cast and crew members. From practical suggestions like ‘Don’t carry food to set’ or ‘Don’t smoke on set’, they want to maintain a harmonious atmosphere on the sets of Radhe.”

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is said to have shot for a song in the movie and has recently even given a sneak peek through her Instagram post.

