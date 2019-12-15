Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Going From Strength To Strength!

Mardaani 2 Box Office: The positive word-of-mouth is now doing all the talks for Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2. While her performance is being considered as an award-winning one, antagonist Vishal Jethwa too is stealing all the limelight.

On an opening day, Mardaani 2 expectedly showed low occupancy for morning shows as it is sort of a movie that picks up the pace mainly after mouth publicity comes into the play. On day 2, it showed a decent jump and for today, the morning shows’ occupancy is in the range of 22-25%, which is really good compared to yesterday’s 18-20%.

Right from the afternoon shows, the movie is expected to show a tremendous boost in the footfalls, giving every possible chance of crossing the double-digit score. Heading for a big Sunday!

Before the release, during the promotional spree of Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji met the special night patrol police team who protects the city day in and day out. She saluted the entire police force of the country for giving protection to the citizens.

Rani, who met the special all-women night patrol team, said: “Strict vigilance can prevent a lot of crimes and I salute the entire police force of our country for protecting us day and night without blinking even for a single second. I can’t imagine a society without them. Their daily sacrifices and unwavering sense of duty help us live peacefully and I want to do my small bit to highlight the incredible work being done by our police force.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!