Pushpa 2 is one of the significant projects in Hindi cinema. The makers are working on it. It features many actors from other languages as well. Interestingly, Telugu actor Ajay will be a part of Pushpa 2 revealed how he heard the team of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again praising the Allu Arjun starrer. As Ajay discussed in a recent interview, the Singham Again team considered postponing their release. They made the decision due to the buzz around Pushpa 2. Earlier, team Pushpa planned for an August 15th release. But the film was postponed later.

Ajay recounted, “I witnessed it firsthand, and it gave me such a high. One day, while I was on set, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn discussed Pushpa. When they learned that Pushpa was scheduled to release on August 15th, they considered delaying Singham 2. It was a big surprise, and I felt immense pride.” We all felt Ajay’s excitement, but somehow, things did not work well. Later, Pushpa 2 was postponed to the end of the year.

Ajay later shared this story with Allu Arjun, expressing how seeing Pushpa’s impact gave him tremendous pride. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Fahadh Faasil, who plays the lead antagonist. Fahadh Faasil plays a villain. The team is working on finishing the film’s shoot in time. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music. The makers want to promote the film aggressively.

The film is slated for a grand release on December 5th. The makers want to plan early premieres as well. More details are expected soon.

Keep watching the space for more details on the film.

AjayDevgn and RohitShetty used to discuss about #Pushpa2TheRule. #SinghamAgain postponed from August 15th due to Pushpa Thoki Dengutham Mode 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/hNsX9eOLIM — Lokesh (@AryaLokesh05) October 21, 2024

Must Read: Suriya 45: Was The Script Altered For Suriya After Being Originally Written For Trisha? Here’s What We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News