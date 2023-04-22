Producer Madhu Mantena has produced numerous films across different languages and has given multiple blockbusters to the audience like Ghajini, Queen, Lootera, NH10, Masaan, Udta Punjab, and Super 30, just to name a few. Having made the audience fall in love with his films, the time has come for the producer to get married, and he will be tieing the knot with writer, philanthropist, and yoga acharya Ira Trivedi.

It was 10 years ago when Madhu met Ira Trivedi, and now, they are all set to take the journey of life ahead together. Madhu and Ira will be tieing the knot on June 11 at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The venue of the marriage has been chosen, having kept the bride’s spiritual side in consideration.

A close friend of Madhu Mantena reveals, “They want a temple wedding and not the usual 5-star hotel venue, surrounded by all their close family and friends. Yes, it is going to be large wedding. Although Ira is a private person, Madhu is naturally gregarious and known to have a large circle of friends. He wants to share this blissful moment of his life with all of them.”

Post the wedding, Madhu Mantena and Ira will host a wedding reception on 12 June.

Madhu’s fans cannot wait for the couple to get hitched already!

