The desi girl of Bollywood, made the nation proud when she won the Miss World crown in 2000. Priyanka Chopra recently opened up her experience at the grand finale. Read about it below.

Priyanka revealed that at the time she won the title, she had to hold her dress up because the tape holding it had come off.

Priyanka Chopra said, “The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much ’cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off.”

“The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!” Priyanka Chopra added.

Priyanka made the revelation in a weekly digital show, PEOPLE in 10. She also spoke about her most uncomfortable red carpet looks. She shared how she managed to overcome an uncomfortable red carpet moment at the 2018 Met Gala.

“My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn’t eat too much during that night,” Priyanka Chopra said.

The actress also shared how, with age, she has been able to embrace a lot of aspects of her personality. Priyanka said, “I’m very ambitious. When I was first growing up, I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious. And slowly over time, I realised that was my strength.”

Adding that marriage was something that she didn’t always picture for herself, Priyanka Chopra said, “For a really long time, I was like, I don’t know. Being married was such an alien thought. But (now) I am so comfortable with it.”

