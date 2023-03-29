Priyanka Chopra, aka our desi girl, married Nick Jonas in the year 2018 and proved age is just a number when it comes to love. The duo never misses a chance to dish out major couple goals. Be it their social media banters, or their cozy moments at events, they know it is important to indulge in healthy PDA. It’s no more a secret that the duo has a gap of ten years, and recently, Priyanka revealed she was hesitant about taking the conversation ahead with Nick as she was already in a relationship with someone else. Scroll below to read the details!

Priyanka, who made a lot of headlines after she married American singer Nick, recently opened up about the time when Nick first slid into her DMs. Back then, the actress was already dating someone, and she was also aware that they had a huge age difference, but as they say, they were destined together.

While speaking to Dax Shepered on his podcast, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “When Nick texted me in 2016, slid into my DM and we started chatting, I was at the end of my last long relationship before Nick. I didn’t want to engage as much at the time. I was like 35, and he was 25. I put a stop on it in a way because I judged the book by the cover. I said, ‘I wanna settle down. I have been there and done the fun days.’ I was like ready to get serious, not realising my husband was actually a 70 -year -old man stuck in a 25 -year -old body.”

The actress further revealed when Nick messaged her, she was already in a tumultuous relationship at that time. She even revealed that many of her friends didn’t want her to continue with that person and wanted her and Nick to be together. In fact, Kevin Jonas, too, wanted him to call Priyanka. However, things eventually fell into place, and the duo married two years after they started talking.

For the unversed, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first met at the Oscars after-party and attended the Met Gala 2017, and we have to say their love story made us believe in fairytales.

