Priyanka Chopra Neighs & Jumps Like A Horse For Her Mother-In-Law In This Throwback Video

Priyanka Chopra shares a great bond with her mother-in-law Denise Jonas. We have often seen adorable pictures and videos of both trending on social media and even recently the actress wished her a very happy birthday.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of her with Mama Jonas and wrote a heartfelt note. “Happy Birthday MamaJ !

Thank your for your constant grace and generosity. I’m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together. Love you so much. 😘

@mamadjonas ❤️ @nickjonas” it read as saying.

Meanwhile, a throwback video is going viral on Instagram in which we see Priyanka Chopra and Denise Jonas having fun together. In the video, Priyanka can be seen neighing and jumping in the house like a horse for her mom-in-law which is quite fun to watch. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently started shooting for upcoming Keanu Reeves led biggie Matrix 4.

According to a report by Variety, the shooting of Matrix 4 has resumed and Priyanka Chopra has joined the star cast in Berlin. Reportedly, the cast of the film even did training for weeks for the action sequences in the film.

Along with Priyanka Chopra & Keanu Reeves, Matrix 4 will also have Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris playing important roles.

Matrix 4 is slated for release on April 1, 2022.

Priyanka Chopra has an interesting line up ahead which includes a ‘two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal’ which aims to bring more South Asian representation to the global television. Other than this she will also be seen in Netflix’s docu-series Sheela which will have her playing the role of Ma Anand Sheela, assistant to controversial spiritual leader Osho.

She has another Netflix project lined up with Rajkummar Rao. Titled The White Tiger, the project also has Priyanka Chopra as the executive producer.

Are you ready, Priyanka Chopra fans?

