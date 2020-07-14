Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker BEATS Brad Pitt’s Ad Astra To Achieve THIS Massive Milestone!

Joaquin Phoenix made a lot of noise last year with his kickass portrayal of Joker. He took the legacy ahead from Heath Ledger, nailed it and how? Though everyone was in two schools of thoughts before the film but we can say we’ve finally got our Joker. The Todd Phillips won worldwide recognition soon after its release. Adding to it all, now it has surpassed Brad Pitt’s Ad Astra to achieve another huge milestone.

For the unversed, Joker is based on the DC comic character. The psychological thriller garnered Joaquin unprecedented fame. With his tremendous portrayal, he even won the Oscars’ for best actor. But what’s more exciting is that he was the only actor to do so after Heath Ledger. Heath too won the Oscars for his acting in 2009.

Just not that, Joker went onto garner massive $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The Todd Phillips directorial was the only R-Rated film to do so in history! Now, can you guess the latest milestone achieved by Joaquin Phoenix’s film?

As per a report by Comicbook, Todd Phillips’ Joker has been the most popular movie on HBO max ever since the service launch. According to a study by Reelgood, Joker has made up 7.3% of all movie streams till date. In fact, this is the highest share of any film. Can you even believe that?

The Joaquin Phoenix starrer is followed by Brad Pitt’s Ad Astra. The sci-fi has garnered 5.2% of all streams. Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone is at the 3rd position with 2.4% streams.

Meanwhile, Joker director Todd Phillips took to his Instagram to share a BTS scene recently. It is from the famous scene were Joaquin dances on the stairs.

“Weekend. Although at this point, what’s the difference? Stay safe,” Todd captioned the post.