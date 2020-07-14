This year, we have come across so many theories of Marvel superheroes and films. This time it’s about Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther. The duo first met each other in the MCU in 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War.

Despite being a part of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, RDJ’s Tony Stark and Chadwick’s T’Challa didn’t have any interaction. But a Reddit user claims that the duo has some connection. Shocked? So are we.

A Reddit user shared his theory explaining how Robert Downey Jr and Chadwick Boseman’s Iron Man & Black Panther might have a connection. The fan wrote, “After the events of BP, T’challa decides to share the Vibranium with other countries. What if Tony Stark bought the Vibranium from T’challa after he makes it public. Tony Stark has limitless applications by using Vibranium for his tech and suits. Maybe that’s how he was able to make the nanotech suit we see in Infinity War and Endgame. The properties of Vibranium enabled him to make new technology like nanotech in a very less time. Tony Stark and T’challa never interacted on-screen but they might have interacted after Civil War when Cap left him on Siberia and possibly became friends.”

Since Avengers: Endgame released, everyone, wondered how Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man managed to repair Captain America’s shield. This person has given an answer to it. The user further wrote, “Even in SMH, Happy references of a new shield for Captain America and Tony wouldn’t have made it with any other metal because that would be useless for Cap’s fighting style and the villains he fights. So it is more likely that Tony used vibranium to make that shield.”

“And in Civil war, when Cap leaves the shield with Tony it has scratches made from Black Panther’s claws. When Tony returns it to Cap in Endgame, it has no damage which means he repaired it. He couldn’t have repaired vibranium scratches without using vibranium which again implies that Tony had vibranium with him. The shield that Cap gives to Sam is a bit different from the original shield. There might be a chance that that shield was the one made by Tony referenced in SMH,” wrote the Reddit user.

Check out the post on Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man and Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther’s connection below:

What do you think of this theory on Robert Downey Jr & Chadwick Boseman’s characters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

