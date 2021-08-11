Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is an outstanding actress who has several accolades to her name, including two National Film Awards, two People’s Choice Awards and several more. For an actor like this to receive praises from another 2-time National Awardee is a huge deal – but PeeCee did. The actress was bestowed much love by actor Annu Kapoor.

Both Priyanka and Annu acted alongside each other in two films – Aitraaz and 7 Khoon Maaf. In this throwback conversation, while speaking some sweets words for her, he also got pretty explosive about how grateful she should be to him. Read all he had to see below.

During a 2012 conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Annu Kapoor spoke about his 7 Khoon Maaf co-stars and said that Priyanka Chopra has a very talented voice. Further talking about her, the veteran actor said in Hindi, “Even during the filming of 2011 movie I told her that ‘Listen, this is a very difficult role, give it your all. If you don’t receive an international award for it then I will be the most sad person.’ You can clarify this with her anytime. Whatever I’ve said to her face, that’s the same I have said behind her back.”

Talking further about Priyanka Chopra, Annu Kapoor said, “Main usko criticize karunga. Criticize aur abuse mai farq hai. Aap mujse puchiye, mai criticize karunga. Aur usko toh khush hona chahiye.” Adding that he is a senior actor and maybe just a couple of years younger than her dad, Kapoor said, “Maine use set ke upar bhi kaha tha ki muje bahut dukh hoga agar tuje koi aacha Oscar nahi laya toh, capable ladki hai isliye bola tha.”

Continuing further about the former Miss World, Annu Kapoor said, “Priyanka Chopra ke baare mai ek senior actor ne – jitni ki umar nahi hai uske double saal toh maine sangharsh karne mai hoga bhaiya. Ab ho heroine hai, mai character artiste hu. Lekin agar, kalakar ko kalakar se toiloge toh stardom utaro aur kala ke shetre mai samne aao. Phir baat karte hai. Stardom ke joh stars yaha (pointing to his shoulders) tange rakhe hai woh hatao aur kalakar se kalakar ki baat hone do.”

Adding that she should be happy that he remembered her while giving an interview, Annu Kapoor added, “Ek kalakar aur ek desh bhath ne Priyanka Chopra ko yaad kiya hai, usko toh mere charan sparsh karne chahiye.”

