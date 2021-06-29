Priyanka Chopra goes all-white to celebrate Pride Month

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas went all-white to celebrate Pride Month in New York.

Advertisement

Priyanka posted a set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, Priyanka is seen sporting an all-white coordinate blouse with a thigh-high skirt. She completed her look with nude pumps and gold accessories.

Advertisement

“Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC Happy Pride! @anjula_acharia,” Priyanka Chopra wrote as the caption.

Check out the post shared by Priyanka Chopra below:

Priyanka was last seen on screen in the digital film The White Tiger. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with Citadel. Helmed by “Avengers” makers Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.

Must Read: Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar Trolled For Praising Shanmukhapriya; Netizens Ask, “Paise Deke Invite Kiya Gaya?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube