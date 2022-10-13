Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Aiyyaa’, on the occasion of the film completing 10 years, said that it was a wonderful experience to work with director Sachin Kundalkar.

Directed by Sachin Kundalkar and jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Viacom 18, ‘Aiyyaa’ garnered a lot of attention from all over the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran turned a lot of heads during the period, thanks to his superb acting and incredible physique.

As a result of his outstanding performance, Prithviraj Sukumaran films left a lasting impression on his audience, who are eagerly anticipating his return to the big screen.

Talking about the experience of working on the film, Prithviraj says, “It was a wonderful experience to share the screen with Rani Mukerji and work with director Sachin Kundalkar. I am inundated and grateful for the love and support that my fans from all across the nation are showering on me.”

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumran is gearing up for his ‘L2: Empuraan’, the shooting of which is to start from 2023. His fans are also eager to see him back on the big screen in ‘Gold’ and ‘Mayflower’, both of which are coming out this year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Are Getting Married? Actress Breaks Silence & Sarcastically Rubbishes The Reports: “It’s Funny How I Don’t Have…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram