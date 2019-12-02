Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Kickstarts Marathon Schedule From Today, To Undergo Heavy Prosthetics

While Akshay Kumar gears up for the release of his immediate next film Good Newwz this Dec 27, the superstar is all set to kickstart his upcoming historical biopic Prithviraj. The biopic of Rajput warrior Prithviraj Chauhan is among the most awaited and biggest movies of 2020 and as per the recent reports Akshay is all set to go on a marathon schedule for the film from today in Mumbai.

The reports also suggest that a massive set has been erected in YRF Studios and Akshay will be undergoing heavy make up and prosthetics to justify his character.

Earlier on Nov 15, Akshay Kumar along with co-star Manushi Chhillar become a part of the puja ceremony for Prithviraj. He took to Twitter and shared a video of the Puja ceremony. Along with the video he wrote, “Here’s to auspicious beginnings Stepping into the world of #Prithviraj. In theatres #Diwali2020! Need your love and best wishes as always. “

Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and features Manushi in the role of Prithviraj’s love interest Samyukta. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2020 and before that Akshay will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi & Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb. Post, Prithviraj, Akshay has Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey and Ranjit M Tewari’s Bell Bottom.

