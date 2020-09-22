Prem Chopra: "If You Are Talented, You Will Always Be In Demand"

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, who will turn 85 on September 23, feels that talent has nothing to do with age.

Chopra has played roles of every shade over the decades in more than 360 films, and notably “Bobby”, “Kati Patang” and “Do Raaste”. He was one of the most popular screen villains in Bollywood during the 1970s and 1980s.

While he has worked for over six decades, he feels an actor never retires, and there is always work if a person is willing to work hard.

Prem Chopra added, “Talent is not dependent on age. If you are talented and deliver on whatever character is given to you, you will always be in demand.”

Talking about a regular day in his life, Chopra shared that he does yoga each morning and likes to swim occasionally to stay fit. He also talked about his love for poetry, while openiong up on the show “Zindagi ek Safar” on Tata Sky Seniors.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Prem Chopra, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah, actor Aravind Swamy, Manipuri filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar and Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj were felicitated here on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The ceremony, hosted by actress Sonali Kulkarni and actor Kunal Kapoor, honoured this year’s other winners, too. A special mention was given to the film “Hellaro”, directed by Abhishek Shah.

The Special Jury Award went to the Chinese film “Balloon”, directed by Pema Tseden. The Best Debut Film of a Director Award was bestowed upon “Monsters” by Romanian director Marius Otleanu and “Abou Leila” by Algerian director Amin Sidi Boumediene.

Usha Jadhav was announced as the winner of Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor (Female), for the Marathi film “Mai Ghat: Crime No.103/2005”. Indian filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery won the Best Director Award for his film “Jallikattu”.

Must Read: Vikram Bhatt On Nepotism’s Benefits: “Sunny Deol’s Son’s First Film Wouldn’t Have Been A Flop”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube