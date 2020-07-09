Prem Chopra REVEALS His Favourite Characters Of Late Veteran Actor Jagdeep

Veteran actor Prem Chopra was a co-actor in late comedian Jagdeep’s last release, “Masti Nahi Sasti” in 2017. Shocked by the news, Chopra remembered Jagdeep as a brilliant artiste who was always dedicated towards to his work.

I have worked with Jagdeep in a couple of films and I must say he has done some iconic roles. He was a brilliant artiste, and his comic timing was the one thing I have always admired.

He was very professional and dedicated towards his work. We used to hang out a lot back in the day after shoots. I always enjoyed his company. I wasn’t aware of his death, and it gave me a shock when I heard about it. It has been a terrible year for the industry. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.

My favourite character of Jagdeep is Mathuradas in “Ganga Ki Saugand” and Soorma Bhopali in “Sholay”. I also remember the golden era working with ace directors like Sultan Ahmed and actors like Jagdeep in meaningful films. I loved working with them.

Jagdeep who was loved by the audience for playing several amazing characters in Hindi films passed away yesterday. He was 81 and died owing to some health-related issues.

As the news of Jagdeep’s death broke, a shockwave went through the industry. Many admirers, big personalities, fans, and Bollywood stars took to Twitter and Instagram and shared their grief.

Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra’s 1951 release, Afsana, starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. As a child artiste he also worked in the Raj Kapoor-produced Ab Dilli Door Nahin, KA Abbas’s Munna, Guru Dutt’s Aar Paar, Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin and the AVM-produced Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke.

Later, he would make a mark with roles in films such as Bhabhi (1957) and Barkha (1959).

Jagdeep’s golden patch would begin with GP Sippy’s 1968 film Brahmachari, starring Shammi Kapoor. His comic role in the film was widely appreciated. Through the seventies, eighties and the nineties, he became a familiar face in Hindi films, essaying the goofy funnyman in film after film.

His last-released film is Masti Nahi Sasti in 2017. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Prem Chopra.

