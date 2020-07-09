Bollywood actress Sunny Leone spent a day at the beach with her “man” Daniel Weber and her “little nuggets” — Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of her day at the beach.

“At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!” she captioned the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sunny Leone has started working amid coronavirus and shared a picture from the sets. She recently took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from her set. The image seems to be of a song shoot. Keeping in mind the COVID guidelines, the background dancers in the frame are seen sporting bedazzled face masks. While Sunny looks stunning in a silver top and a fringe skirt.

“Who says work can’t be fun!!?!!,” she captioned the image.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!