Singer King Kaazi has come up with a song titled “Made in China”, in support of the demand to ban Chinese goods in India.

In the track, King Kaazi says China product sold in Delhi’s famous shopping hubs such as Khan Market and Chandni Chowk are fake and non-durable.

King Kaazi’s song is Directed by Austin hein, and was shot in New York.

The song comes days after the Narendra Modi government banned 59 Chinese applications over national security concerns amid strained India-China relations after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh. The banned apps include TikTok, WeChat, WeSync, SelfieCity, Helo, UC Browser, Shareit, Kwai, Likee, and the game Clash Of Kings.

Before “Made in China”, King Kaazi had unveiled the track “Teri Yaari”, during the lockdown. It was sung in collaboration with Aparshakti Khurana and Millind Gaba.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!