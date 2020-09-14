The Coronavirus pandemic has brought about a lot of changes in our day to day life. But, slowly and steadily things are getting back to normal. It started with Bollywood actors resuming their particular shoots and now Cricketers are following their footsteps. All the cricketers and the IPL team owners are gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2020. After Anushka Sharma, actress Preity Zinta has left for UAE and as per the rule is under Quarantine.

She shared what the quarantine life means to her after reaching the UAE for the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). We all know how difficult it is to stay isolated. But, the Kya Kehna actress is sending out positive vibes and giving all of us Quarantine goals.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Preity Zinta posted a video and wrote: “Day 2 of Quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a COVID test.”

“It’s always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed. Take care n stay safe guys… love you all. #Ipl2020 #PzIpldiaries #quarantinelife #Day2 #Dubai #Ting.”

In the video, she also said how people are being “nasty” to each to other online and that should stop.

Preity co-owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab and is in Dubai for the new season of the Twenty-20 tournament that starts on September 19.

