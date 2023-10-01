Preity Zinta enjoys beach day with kids in Los Angeles

Actress Preity Zinta may no longer be appearing frequently on the big screen, but she attracts the attention of the netizens.

The actress shared a glimpse of her weekend with her two children – Jai and Gia. Recently, the ‘Lakshya’ actress took her kids to the beach. Sharing pictures of her outing, it seems Preity Zinta was having an even more enjoyable time than her kids.

A doting mother, Preity held her kids, played with them on the hot sands of the beach, and even helped them build a sand castle while the waters were swirling on to the coast.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared the photos and wrote: “Beach days so much to be grateful for #ting”. She wrote the same on her Instagram and was showcasing her dimples.

On Saturday morning, the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actress dropped two pictures of herself and her children relishing their beach day, enjoying themselves with the hot and bright sun rays flickering on them. The actress herself was wearing a beach swimsuit with a pair of black sunglasses, while her kids wore adorable little colourful outfits and were completely unbothered.

The first picture showed Preity Zinta holding her daughter Gia and caressing her with great care, showcasing their bond. In the second picture, her daughter Gia could be seen playing with her brother Jai on the hot sand as the two were building a sand castle.

Ever since her marriage to the financial analyst Gene Goodenough, Preity has been leading quite the life in the posh sides of Los Angeles though the fame she acquired as a Bollywood actress during the late 1990s and early 2000’s has not been forgotten in the least.

Fans of the actress were also avowed with the whole thing and gave some very positive replies, even commending her for her motherly instincts.

