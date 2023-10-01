Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa has been in the news ever since it was announced in 2021. The film, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, was supposed to be a road trip movie, making it the first women-led road trip flick in the industry. However, the film has been facing a number of challenges, especially with the ‘Baywatch’ star walking out of the movie.

Earlier there were rumours that the Jee Le Zaraa producers were disappointed due to the packed schedules of the actresses and several reports also suggested that the delays are happening due to changes in the cast. Reacting to those rumours, director Farhan Akhtar had opened up about the delay in the film.

In an interview with Variety, Farhan Akhtar said, “We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see”.

However, a latest report by Hindustan Times claimed that this was not the actual reason behind Priyanka Chopra’s exit from the film. The portal quoted a source as saying, “The truth is that Priyanka Chopra did not like the script and said no to it. She was supposed to come to India for sister Parineeti Chopra’s wedding and at the same time sign the film’s contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences.”

But then, is Jee Le Zaraa shelved? Revealing that the film is now on halt, the source added, “When a film fails to happen as per the initial plan, it takes time for the director and also to envisage a new way and decide whether he or she wants to take forward that story or not. Any which way it’s a dated story now as it’s already been delayed too much. It might take another two years for the film to go on floor. The makers need to ensure that the story remains relevant for that time.” He also added that directors and writers such as “Zoya and Farhan look into all these details.”

However, there is no official confirmation on the same from either Priyanka Chopra or Farhan and Zoya Akhtar.

