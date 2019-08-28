Prabhas On His Saaho Look: “It Was Tough For Me To Shed The Post-Baahubali Bulk”

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is making a lot of buzz and the film is all set for the release. The film is shot simultaneously in Hindi as well as in the Telugu language. Thus, it makers Prabhas’ debut in Bollywood and Shraddha’s debut in Tollywood industry.

Saaho is Prabhas’ another big-budget film after Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). After 2 years, the actor will be seen on screen and the audience is super excited to see what he has to offer with his upcoming action thriller.

In an interview with The Hindu, Prabhas got candid about the preparations for his character in Saaho. He revealed the kind of lifestyle and diet he had to follow to build a perfect physique. The actor shared, “I trained for six months to look and fight like a warrior in a period film. The action in Saaho required me to do different things. There’s a Jetman sequence I am excited about watching on screen. It was tough for me to shed the post-Baahubali bulk and sport a lean look. I turned vegetarian and that helped.”

About his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, the Tollywood superstar said that she has a good role and the story revolves around her character for a considerable time. Prabhas said that Shraddha is impressive in her action scenes.

Saaho will hit the screens on August 30, 2019.

