Vidya Balan is riding high on the success of Mission Mangal these days, which is taking a shot at 200 crores lifetime business currently. The film has shown excellent trending at the Box Office so far and is going strong even in the second week.

After Mission Mangal, Vidya will be seen in two biopics – one of them is the life story of human computer and mathematician Shakuntala Devi and the other one of India’s first lady PM Indira Gandhi.

While the shooting of Shakuntala Devi biopic is all set to start in early September, it seems Indira Gandhi biopic is not coming anytime soon.

During an interview with DNA, Vidya Balan revealed that she’s too occupied at this moment and Indira Gandhi biopic will take a couple of years. “It will take at least a couple of years for it to happen,” Vidya has been quoted as saying.

Also talking about what drew to her character she said, “She is the only computer with a wicked sense of humour. She was really sharp-witted and whatever she was asked, pat came the reply.”

Earlier talking about facing rejections in the South Indian industry, Vidya said that a Tamil producer made her feel ugly.

“There were a lot of rejections down South. There were a lot of Malayalam films, but I was replaced in each of them. There was a Tamil film I was doing and I was thrown out of the film… I remember my parents had come with me because they were so worried about me… I had really begun to fade,” she said in an interview to an entertainment portal, reported indiatoday.in.

“We went to the producer’s office. The producer showed us the clippings from the film and he said, ‘Just look at her, does she look like a heroine’. He said ‘I was not in favour of taking her at all, it was the director who insisted’.”

The Dirty Picture actress added: “They had already replaced me and my father after knowing that, called up the producer asking if they can meet because he wanted to know what was going wrong. They wanted to know what was the problem.”

Vidya said she had a difficult time dealing with the rejection. “I felt ugly… I felt like sh*t for months and I don’t think I looked at myself in the mirror… I didn’t like what I saw because I thought I was ugly… For the longest time, I did not forgive that man, but today, thanks to that, I realized that I have to love and accept myself the way I am.”

