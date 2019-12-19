Post The Success Of Luka Chuppi & Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan Debuts In The Forbes India Top 100

The most prestigious brand Forbes India, annually puts out, a powerful listing of top 100 known celebrities from different spheres who have earned great moolah in the current year. Well, this year there have been a lot of new names that have been added to this list and one of them which surprises all of us is none other than Kartik Aaryan.

The actor who’s currently being called the hit machine of Bollywood has made his debut in the Forbes India’s top 100 list. The Luka Chuppi actor, with his various big projects and multiple brand commercials, has garnered the 67th spot in this illustrious list.

This year itself he has delivered two big hits – Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. It’s really commendable for an actor to achieve this feat in such an early stage of his career. With back-to-back hits, Kartik Aaryan has become a nationwide phenomenon.

He has taken the internet-frenzy crowd by a storm with his various antics on social media and today he’s one of the most bankable stars in the industry. The actor has toppled some of the big names in the industry and his contemporaries to climb up the pedestal. Well deserved, we must say!