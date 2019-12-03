Post Tamasha, Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone To Reunite For Another Love Drama!

Director Luv Ranjan had last year announced a movie with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor in lead. It was being said that the movie will witness Deepika Padukone as the female lead but kept getting delayed multiple times. The latest reports now suggest that the movie has been shelved, and another project which will be a full-fledged love drama featuring the Tamasha stars is on the cards now.

If recent reports are to be believed, post multiple delays, the De De Pyaar De producer has given up on the Ajay-Ranbir-Deepika collab. With that film being shelved, Ranjan decided to cast the B’Town’s fave couple in a completely different project.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “For whatever reason, Devgn is not doing Luv Ranjan’s film, at least not for now. But Ranjan is going ahead with a quirky twisted love story with Deepika and Ranbir. It will be something that neither of the two star-actors have ever attempted before.”

Meanwhile, previously fans were disappointed post Deepika Padukone was spotted outside Luv Ranjan’s office, who’s been accused of #MeToo. #NotMyDeepika started being stormed by the fans on Twitter, but reports still suggest DP is in for the Luv Ranjan project.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, and will witness Deepika as Malti.

Vikrant Massey will be playing the male lead in Chhapaak.

Scheduled for a January 2020 release, Chhapaak will witness a box office clash with Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

