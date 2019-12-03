Ajay Devgn Opens Up About His Role In Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi & We Can’t-Wait No More!

Ajay Devgn who just took over the screen in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, is all set for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. His short cameo in Simmba garnered him huge applause backed with innumerous seetis and taalis. Now, as the release of Sooryavanshi is nearing, we are starting to hear some great things about the film.

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty recently added a couple of pictures from the sets of the film. For the uninitiated, it’s in the similar universe of Singham & Simmba. As we’ve seen Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham making a seeti-maar entry in Simmba, fans are hoping for the same for Sooryavanshi too.

Ajay Devgn has briefly opened up about his role in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. In an interview to Filmfare, he said, “Expect what you saw in ‘Simmba’. We’ve known each other for a long time. We spent time remembering our old days when we’d keep pulling each other’s legs. We narrated those incidents to those around us on the set and laughed remembering them.”

Major portions of Sooryavanshi were shot in Bangkok and Hyderabad. In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba last year.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay’s love interest. The film also features Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher. Sooryavanshi, which is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions, will release in March 2020.

