After much speculation, there’s finally something about Shah Rukh Khan’s next that is turning out to be concrete. For long, several projects with filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar amongst others, were being talked about but SRK seems to have finally finalised director duo Raj & DK’s comic action.

Yes, you heard it right! Rumours around the actor being in talks with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have been doing the rounds since long now. Previously, it was being said that the actor has liked the script but is still deciding which film out of the 3 main options he wants to go ahead with. Now, SRK has said to have signed Raj & DK’s comic action, and all the details regarding the project are out!

A source close to Mumbai Mirror reveals the same as, “SRK has signed the stylish action film that is infused with Raj and DK’s brand of quirky humour and will go on the floors next year. It is a space he hasn’t explored yet.”

Furthermore, it is being said that the Zero actor will himself bankroll the project, and the shoot will commence next year at some exotic locations, in and out of India. “An international stunt crew will be designing the action in the film. Raj and DK are currently putting the finishing touches to the script. They will soon finalise the shooting locations and lock the ensemble cast, including an A-list actress for the female lead, crew and technical team,” the source reveals further.

The makers are reportedly aiming for a 2021 release.

Wait, because there’s another good news! The actor has another project that he’s coming up with. “Apart from Raj and DK’s next directorial, Shah Rukh has another film in his kitty, which is more in the feel-good drama zone and will also be kicking off next year,” adds the source close the development.

