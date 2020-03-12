Post Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Mrunal Thakur Signs Yet Another Hindi Remake Of A South Film

Gorgeous actress Mrunal Thakur is on a high phase of her career post delivering two successful films last year in the form of Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan and Batla House with John Abraham. The actress in very less time with her acting mettle has garnered fans all across and is without a doubt, one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood.

The latest news related to Mrunal is, the actress who has her kitty full with multiple film projects in the form of Toofan with Farhan Akhtar, Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor, and Aankh Micholi where she is paired with debutant Abhimanyu Dassani, has signed yet another biggie which will be Hindi remake of Tamil hit Thadam.

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, Mrunal in Thadam remake will be playing a police officer and will be part of some breathtaking action sequences in the film.

Mrunal in Thadam remake will be seen sharing the same screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. The Ek Villain actor in Thadam remake will be seen playing a dual role.

The remake will be helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios this yet-untitled film will release on 20th Nov 2020.

The original film which released in 2019 has Arun Vijay in lead along with Vidya Pradeep, Smruti Venkat, Tanya Hope, Sonia Aggarwal in key roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!