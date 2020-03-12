Baaghi 3 Box Office Occupancy Day 7: Shows A Good Hold!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor’s action entertainer is sailing pretty decently at the ticket windows, contrary to the average word-of-mouth it has garnered. The film is working really well in mass centres, which is why it’s been able to pull off good figures.

Today is the last day of the first week and Baaghi 3 is all set to seal it on a good note. As per the reports flowing in, the film has recorded the occupancy of 14-17% for morning shows. It gathered a pace further for early afternoon shows with 18-20% occupancy so far. The collection of 7-7.50 crores is expected for today.

The film opened with 17.50 crores and in the first 6 days, it collected by 84.97 crores.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma, Jameel Khoury, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan expressed his happiness with the opening weekend box office performance of his latest directorial Baaghi 3. The film collected 53.83 crores at the domestic box office in its first weekend.

“People loving my work is the most important thing. We were expecting this because even Baaghi 2 was taken very well by the audience. So I had an intuition that people will accept Baaghi 3,” the filmmaker told IANS.

Khan, who had also directed Baaghi 2, gives credit to the film’s action quotient and lead actor Tiger Shroff’s popularity for the franchise’s success. “One (reason for success) is definitely Tiger Shroff’s fan following, and the other is the film’s action, which merges with the story. The credit surely goes to Tiger Shroff. This is because even though other heroes can perform action, he is trained very well to do this kind of action,” said the filmmaker.

