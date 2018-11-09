Post LoveYatri Debacle, Salman Khan To Back Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma For Another Project?

Why fear when Bhaijaan is there! The saying goes true, as Salman Khan has backed many newcomers that he launched in Bollywood, and one could say that he is the godfather for many.

Recently, Salman launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, under his own banner, in LoveYatri. Now as per the latest reports flowing in, it looks like the Superstar is determined of making a way for his brother-in-law in the industry.

Aayush Sharma marked his debut in LoveYatri with Warina Hussain and even though the movie failed at the box office, his performance has impressed Salman Khan. As per the report in DNA, the sources say, “Salman (Khan) watched the film and liked Aayush’s performance and screen presence. They were discussing which film to do next, when they got hold of a script that both thought would be perfect for the youngster. It will also be produced by Salman Khan Films.”

The new film belongs to the completely different genre from LoveYatri. Talking about the project, the sources further added, “It’s an action-packed movie, which is extremely massy. Aayush has taken proper action training during his years of prep. He’s played the romantic lead in LoveYatri, so now he wanted to take up an out-and-out action film. He believes in the same concept as Salman Bhai. He wants to entertain the audience and has a strategy in place. He wants to reach the interiors of India, which many actors of his age have failed to cater to,” the source further revealed.